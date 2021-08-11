Insider Selling: Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 69,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

