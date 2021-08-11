Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $634,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $13.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,967. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 347.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 393,134 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 481.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

