Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 962,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,588. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.51. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.