Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of IRMD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $433.22 million, a P/E ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.05.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
See Also: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.