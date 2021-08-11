Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $433.22 million, a P/E ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in IRadimed by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in IRadimed by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

