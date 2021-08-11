Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells 7,891 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $277,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IRMD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.53. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $433.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IRadimed by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

