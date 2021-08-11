Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.62. 88,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,363. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.46. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,799,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

