Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Sells 932 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $327,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KLAC stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $342.66. 828,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,051. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.97. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,347,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

