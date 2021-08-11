Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells 1,864 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00.

KLA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.66. The stock had a trading volume of 828,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,051. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.97. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KLA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

