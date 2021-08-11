Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.92. 262,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,722. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -262.83 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.