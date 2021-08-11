Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.92. 262,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,722. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -262.83 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.23.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
