Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 3,221 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88.

On Thursday, June 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $224,550.00.

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,113. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.66. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

