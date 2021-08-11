Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $6.27 on Wednesday, hitting $249.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

