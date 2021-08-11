Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 2,053 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60.

MPWR stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.23. The company had a trading volume of 186,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $470.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.