Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells 1,546 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $189.32. 412,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,578. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $190.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.14. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

