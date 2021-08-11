Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $59,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00.

NRIX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. 201,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -13.15. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.79.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after buying an additional 467,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after buying an additional 269,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

