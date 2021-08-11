Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.93. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

