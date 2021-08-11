Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 11,666 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.93. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

