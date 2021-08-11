Insider Selling: Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) CEO Sells 220,000 Shares of Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ORMP traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $648.65 million, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,970 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 131.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORMP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

