Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 612,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,381 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

