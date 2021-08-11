Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) COO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paycom Software alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.68. 319,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,217. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $475.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $944,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.