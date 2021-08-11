Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $944,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $929,850.00.

On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $914,100.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.47. 477,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,719. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $17,357,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 112,738 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

