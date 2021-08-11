Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PEN traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.96. 325,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,161. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.86. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,614.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penumbra by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after buying an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penumbra by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,609,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

