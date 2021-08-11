Insider Selling: SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marc Sanford Schessel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SCWorx alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of SCWorx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of SCWorx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $364,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WORX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 3,237,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,667. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06. SCWorx Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 159.23% and a negative return on equity of 147.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SCWorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SCWorx in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.