Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley Herring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $553,370.40.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.49. 1,442,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,824. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 2.40. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

