Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Sells 29,723 Shares of Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. 4,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $64.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after buying an additional 99,173 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.