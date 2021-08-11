Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00.

SPT traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 222,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.21 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $112.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,664,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

