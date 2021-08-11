Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00.
SPT traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 222,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.21 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $112.09.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,664,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
