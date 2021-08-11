Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells 44,550 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $5,680,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin J. Vanderploeg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workiva alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00.

WK traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 478,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.91. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Truist lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.