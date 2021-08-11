Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $630,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $646,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.

Shares of XPEL traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $86.71. 167,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $103.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

