Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $959,773.02.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total transaction of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total transaction of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92.

On Monday, May 17th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19.

ZM stock traded down $13.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,495,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,961. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.75 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.03. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.