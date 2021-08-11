Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 3,620,333 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Crockett sold 100,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. 8,353,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 258.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

