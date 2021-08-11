Insight Protocol (INX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $124,450.06

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $124,450.06 and $60,026.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.88 or 0.00896659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00113049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.