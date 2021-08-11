Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.01

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.01 and last traded at $103.95, with a volume of 4732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

