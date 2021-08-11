InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 480.63% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%.

InspireMD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. 333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.89. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

