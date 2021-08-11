InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 480.63% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%.
InspireMD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. 333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.89. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35.
InspireMD Company Profile
