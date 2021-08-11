Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.68

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.68 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 92 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

The stock has a market cap of $809.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.34.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,954,000 after acquiring an additional 167,051 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 125,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

