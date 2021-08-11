Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.66. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.