Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$170.50. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$169.95, with a volume of 376,431 shares.

IFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$189.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.5906091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

