Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

ITR opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.64. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.25 and a 12-month high of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of C$191.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.56.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). Research analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

