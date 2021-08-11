Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 491,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,881,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

