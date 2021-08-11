Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $155.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Barclays raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock worth $97,623,325. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

