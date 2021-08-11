Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Down 1.4%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 1,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

