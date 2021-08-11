Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Inter Parfums has decreased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.21. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

