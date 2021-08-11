Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Down to $16.75

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $15.84. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 8,398 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.26.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.51.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.