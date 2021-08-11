Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Down to $16.75

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $15.84. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 8,398 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

