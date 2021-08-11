InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NYSE:IHG traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $66.31. 3,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.76. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
