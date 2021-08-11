InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:IHG traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $66.31. 3,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.76. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

