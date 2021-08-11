International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

International Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IBOC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.26. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

