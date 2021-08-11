International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $87,715,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

