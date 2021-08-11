International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,332,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 149,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

NYSE IP opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

