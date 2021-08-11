Internet Computer One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.19 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $68.63 or 0.00149224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 76.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00152671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,926.05 or 0.99862376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.45 or 0.00842470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.16 or 0.06912809 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,872,651 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

