Intersect ENT, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Intersect ENT in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

XENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 12.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

