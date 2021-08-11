Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after buying an additional 801,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

