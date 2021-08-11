Intertape Polymer Group’s (ITP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITP. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.78.

Shares of TSE ITP traded up C$3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.11. 465,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,320. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at C$4,041,711.45.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

