IntriCon Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for IntriCon in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 million, a P/E ratio of -533.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in IntriCon by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IntriCon by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IntriCon by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in IntriCon by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

